Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 116.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,445.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 87,242 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 99.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 221,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $2,941,600.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,732. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPRX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.53. 6,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,072. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion and a PE ratio of 28.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

