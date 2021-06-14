Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 369.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,228 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 102,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 49,337 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,297,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 495,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

RMT opened at $12.40 on Monday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.