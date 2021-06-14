Rupee Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 45.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 48.4% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a market capitalization of $46,298.89 and approximately $7.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00058151 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000547 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001346 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 108.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,552,850 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

