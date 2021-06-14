Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 4,603 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Pegasystems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems stock opened at $131.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.32 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.67.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $128,027.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,012 shares of company stock worth $1,253,796 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.