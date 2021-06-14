Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 11,148 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Spire worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Spire by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,584,000 after acquiring an additional 90,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $32,089,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Spire by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.89.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $75.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.28. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.72.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

