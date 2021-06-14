Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 240.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,128 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.71% of StoneX Group worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNEX. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,442,000 after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $66.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,799.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 5,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $352,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,435 shares of company stock worth $1,741,006. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.