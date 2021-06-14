Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,400 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $111.41 on Monday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

