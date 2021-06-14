Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Erste Group

Erste Group upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue cut Ryanair to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Ryanair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $113.68 on Thursday. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $63.85 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25, a PEG ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 9,150.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1,412.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,341 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,878,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,042,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.