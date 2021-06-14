S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Receives GBX 540.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 600.83 ($7.85).

SFOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, June 7th.

SFOR stock remained flat at $GBX 624 ($8.15) during trading on Monday. 422,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. S4 Capital has a one year low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a one year high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 557.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -780.00.

In related news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 3,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,779.74 ($25,842.36).

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

