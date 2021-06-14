Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. Analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

