SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $3.22 million and $5.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,682.80 or 1.00008396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00032468 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00346496 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.79 or 0.00848786 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.86 or 0.00435650 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00063288 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003329 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

