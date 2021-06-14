Sands Capital Management LLC Acquires 42,919 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,919 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $56,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.42.

DG stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.72. 9,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,740. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

