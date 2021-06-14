Sands Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Billion Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 3.3% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,692,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI traded up $13.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,406.53. 7,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,731. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,456.47. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,492.60 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $869.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.06.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

