Sands Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,778 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Chegg worth $129,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

Shares of CHGG traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.05. 11,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,795. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.15. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. Chegg’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

