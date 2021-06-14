Sands Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,871,099 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 81,812 shares during the period. Illumina makes up approximately 2.2% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Illumina worth $1,102,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Illumina by 109.3% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Illumina by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after acquiring an additional 347,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,538 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $450.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,726. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $401.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

