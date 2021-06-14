Sands Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,034.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,281,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,493,473 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $283,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

NYSE:EDU traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 198,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,562,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

