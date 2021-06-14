Sands Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,985,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 71,467 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises approximately 1.4% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $687,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.67. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

