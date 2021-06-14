SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,555,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $143.51 on Monday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $176.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.92.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

