Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAP. Desjardins upgraded Saputo from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.63.

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$36.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$15.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.44. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$31.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

