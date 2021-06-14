Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lifted by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $76.76. 10,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,508. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.89.

