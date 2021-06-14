Sciencast Management LP Invests $300,000 in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $64.01 on Monday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $69.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The company had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

KTB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

