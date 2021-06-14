Sciencast Management LP Makes New $308,000 Investment in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $38,314,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $33,075,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Visteon by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after buying an additional 109,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after buying an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Visteon by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,536,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

VC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VC opened at $127.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -605.05 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.12. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

