Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,303 Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $4,922,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 19.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,428,000 after purchasing an additional 287,727 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

NYSE:AVNS opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.