Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,460 Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 905.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $165,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $27.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.17 and a beta of 1.66. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.