Sciencast Management LP Takes $205,000 Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

B opened at $54.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.74. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

