Sciencast Management LP Takes $241,000 Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Herman Miller by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Herman Miller by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

MLHR stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.