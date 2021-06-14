Scion Tech Growth I’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Scion Tech Growth I’s (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 15th. Scion Tech Growth I had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOAU opened at $10.04 on Monday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08.

Get Scion Tech Growth I alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 488,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 88,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Scion Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scion Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.