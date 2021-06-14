Scotiabank Reiterates C$5.75 Price Target for Karora Resources (TSE:KRR)

Scotiabank set a C$5.75 target price on Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Karora Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of KRR stock opened at C$4.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.02 and a 12-month high of C$4.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.05. The firm has a market cap of C$627.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Karora Resources will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

