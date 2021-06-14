SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Update

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the May 13th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 524.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SCSKF remained flat at $$54.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. SCSK has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of SCSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of SCSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SCSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

