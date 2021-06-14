SDI Group (LON:SDI) Sets New 1-Year High at $214.00

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 214 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 211 ($2.76), with a volume of 127159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.67).

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The company has a market cap of £207.64 million and a P/E ratio of 66.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.08.

In other news, insider Kenneth Ford sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39), for a total value of £915,000 ($1,195,453.36). Also, insider Isabel Napper sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £20,000.75 ($26,131.11).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

