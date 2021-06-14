Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 176,721 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $116,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,297,000 after purchasing an additional 78,138 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $231,102,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 20.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,411,000 after acquiring an additional 164,422 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,703 shares of company stock valued at $11,935,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,070. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.76.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

