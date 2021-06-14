SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 98,009 shares.The stock last traded at $19.90 and had previously closed at $19.65.

SPNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.56.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

