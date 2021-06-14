Secret Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.09 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $97.55 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00003490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.37 or 0.00432415 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016900 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.29 or 0.01113102 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 185,829,422 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

