Sei Investments Co. Has $17.32 Million Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 535,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,527 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $17,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 52.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Bancolombia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

CIB stock opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 1.57%. On average, analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.