Sei Investments Co. Sells 20,539 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,603 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 20,539 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $236.93 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

