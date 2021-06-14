Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce sales of $60.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.63 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $169.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $244.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $246.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $270.19 million, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $273.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

SHEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $515,609.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at $365,588.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.17 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

