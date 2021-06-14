Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Rises By 93.9%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the May 13th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $2.15 on Monday. Amex Exploration has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

