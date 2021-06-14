Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Rises By 347.5%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 347.5% from the May 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. Bear Creek Mining has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60.
About Bear Creek Mining
