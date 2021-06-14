Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Rises By 431.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 431.4% from the May 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFL. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFL opened at $14.66 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

