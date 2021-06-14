Short Interest in Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Expands By 100.0%

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BHAGF remained flat at $$249.00 on Monday. Bossard has a 52-week low of $249.00 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.84.

About Bossard

Bossard Holding AG operates the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

