Short Interest in Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) Rises By 76.2%

Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the May 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of CGIP stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Celadon Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Celadon Group Company Profile
Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.