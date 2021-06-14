Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Rises By 393.1%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 393.1% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of CDEVY opened at $5.78 on Monday. City Developments has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of City Developments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

