Short Interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Declines By 46.3%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 623,400 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the May 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 274,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 105,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDRA traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26. ENDRA Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.