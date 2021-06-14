Short Interest in Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Decreases By 55.0%

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the May 13th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ENGIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC cut Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ENGIY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 77,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09. Engie has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $16.81.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

