Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Declines By 53.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the May 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 20,318 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,433.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 44,157 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.34. 1,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,189. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.45.

