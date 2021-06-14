Short Interest in Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Rises By 117.3%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 117.3% from the May 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNENF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ganfeng Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ganfeng Lithium in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNENF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.35. 12,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,790. Ganfeng Lithium has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92.

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

