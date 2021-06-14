Short Interest in Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Rises By 117.3%

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 117.3% from the May 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNENF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ganfeng Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ganfeng Lithium in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNENF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.35. 12,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,790. Ganfeng Lithium has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92.

About Ganfeng Lithium

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.