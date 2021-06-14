Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Rises By 102.6%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the May 13th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,287. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $12.50.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 15,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.