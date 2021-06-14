Short Interest in Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) Increases By 117.6%

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the May 13th total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of GNRS traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Greenrose Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 590,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 369,100 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 552,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 353,867 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 515,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Greenrose Acquisition by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 334,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 178,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Amityville, New York.

