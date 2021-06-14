Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Decreases By 40.0%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 865,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IPNFF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 325,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,357. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23. ImagineAR has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.
About ImagineAR
Featured Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.