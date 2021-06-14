Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Decreases By 40.0%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 865,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IPNFF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 325,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,357. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23. ImagineAR has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

