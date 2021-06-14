Short Interest in Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:IRIG) Decreases By 45.5%

Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:IRIG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IRIG remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03. Integrated Drilling Equipment has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

Get Integrated Drilling Equipment alerts:

Integrated Drilling Equipment Company Profile

Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. manufactures drilling rigs, rig control systems, and rig components; and provides rig refurbishment and reconfiguration services for contract drilling companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electrical Products and Services, and Drilling Products and Services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Drilling Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Drilling Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.